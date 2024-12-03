Dutch Interior come from the greater Los Angeles area, and they specialize in a bleary, thoughtful, textured form of indie rock. Back in the summertime, Dutch Interior signed to Fat Possum and released the shoegaze-leaning single “Ecig.” Today, they’ve got another new track, and it shows a very different side of what they can do.

Dutch Interior’s new joint “Sandcastle Molds” takes the band into the realm of layered, insular psychedelia. The rhythm section gets really busy on this one, with big drums and choppy acoustic guitars doing things that remind me of surf music. Over all of that, bandleader Jack Nugent sings about living amid societal rot and feeling powerless to do anything about it. Here’s what he says in a press release:

This song grew from the realization, while driving down the 405 after a long night, that I might be losing my edge. “Sandcastle Molds” deals with holding on to your sense of self as the world descends into madness at a nauseating pace. How does one hold on to hope when the state of all things seems to be in rapid decay?

Fun times! Listen below.

“Sandcastle Molds” is out now on Fat Possum. Dutch Interior will open for Acetone when they play the Regent in LA on 2/21.