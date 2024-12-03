Underground legend David Grubbs never stops making music — less than a month ago his new experimental supergroup, Squanderers, dropped their debut album — but the Gastr del Sol/Bastro/Squirrel Bait veteran has not released a solo album since 2017’s Creep Mission. He’ll change that in February with the new LP Whistle From Above. It’s also his first Drag City release in over a decade and his first all-instrumental release for the label.

Our first preview of Whistle From Above is “The Snake On Its Tail,” a post-rock track that remains in a state of constant morphing, flickering between dissonance and regal beauty. It’s got a video by the duo of Jennifer and Kevin McCoy, who also did the album art. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Whistle From Above”

02 “The Snake On Its Tail”

03 “Hung In The Sky Of The Mind”

04 “Scrapegrace”

05 “Poem Arrives Distorted”

06 “Later In The Tapestry Room”

07 “Queen’s Side Eye”

08 “Synchro Fade Pluck Stutter Slip”

Whistle From Above is out 2/28 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.