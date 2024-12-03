Nathy Peluso was born in Argentina, but she mostly grew up in Spain, where she’s now a big star. Earlier this year, Peluso released her sophomore album Grasa, and it won the Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Album last month. Last night, Peluso was the musical guest on The Tonight Show, and she put on an absolutely gorgeous, with some help from her recent collaborator Blood Orange.

Blood Orange mastermind Dev Hynes co-wrote and co-produced Nathy Peluso’s Grasa ballad “El Día Que Perdí Mi Juventud.” On The Tonight Show, Peluso belted out the grand rafter-shaking album opener “Corleone” before Hynes joined her for the song that they wrote together. Hynes was there in a strictly supporting role, and he played acoustic guitar and stayed out of Peluso’s way. Peluso’s voice is astonishing, and she conveys a whole lot of drama in her performance. I didn’t know anything about her before this, but this is a great TV performance. Check it out below.

Grasa is out now on Sony Latin.