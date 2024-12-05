The Gummy Awards: Vote For The Best Music Of 2024

It’s December, and a flurry of lists is descending upon us. Let’s add one more before 2024 slips away from us: The Gummy Awards, Stereogum’s annual readers’ poll, is live.

The process is simple, though perhaps excruciating for those with too many favorites. We’re asking you to vote for one (1) album released in 2024 and one (1) song that either came out this year or made an impact this year. We’re also asking for your email address, but not to sell it, just to sign you up for our fantastic weekly newsletter if you select “YES.” (Say yes!) Oh, and one randomly selected voter will receive a free Stereogum t-shirt of their choice.

The poll will be open until 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 12. You only get one ballot per IP address, so choose wisely. Please format your response Artist – Album and Artist – Song. Thanks for contributing to the internet’s greatest hive mind!