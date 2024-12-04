Fuse ODG Refutes “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” Stereotypes With Reply Single

Last month, Band Aid released the 40th anniversary megamix of the UK charity hit “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” despite criticism from Ed Sheeran and Fuse ODG for the song’s problematic origin. Band Aid mastermind Bob Geldof defended the track, and now Fuse ODG has unveiled a new single “We Know It’s Christmas” as a response to the situation.

The Ghanaian-English singer, songwriter, and rapper originally turned down an invitation to be a part of the 2014 revamp of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and wrote a viral essay about why he did that for The Guardian. Today, he shared another essay for that same publication about “We Know It’s Christmas” and his new educational app SONA, which teaches Black history.

“‘We Know It’s Christmas’ is not just a song, it’s a statement,” Fuse ODG said. “It’s a reflection of where we’ve come from and where we’re going. Ten years ago, I made a stand because I believed it was time for Africans to tell their own stories and to redefine the narrative. This song is a celebration of that shift. We’re no longer waiting for charity; we’re building our own futures. This is about empowerment, pride, and showing the world that Africa’s story is far more than poverty and aid.”

Hear it below.