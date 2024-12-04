Storage Hunting YouTuber Says Finding Roddy Ricch’s Abandoned Grammy “Has Turned Into A Nightmare”

Earlier this year, the Kinks’ Dave Davies was baffled when he saw his Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame trophy up for auction on eBay. Earlier this week, Roddy Ricch was dealing with a similar situation with his Grammy award.

A YouTuber named Prieto Hunter purchased an abandoned storage unit for $280 at an auction, and inside he found the rapper’s 2020 Best Rap Performance Grammy for his contribution to “Racks In The Middle” by Nipsey Hussle. Ricch claims Hunter demanded $50,000 in exchange for the award, after he offered Hunter $10,000.

On Instagram Live, Ricch said, “My personal assistant ended up getting into a near-fatal accident and had a severe brain injury. Me going back and forth to Miami, I just put my stuff in storage for safe-keeping. Him getting into that accident is how that shit got mishandled.”

In an Instagram comment, Hunter wrote, “I did not ask for that and no I did not get offered none 50k all I got was threats you guys don’t know the full story I returned it at NO COST and want nothing to do with them I want no compensation from them not even tickets!” In a video, he claimed that he asked for “a video of me giving it back to him or at least a video of him telling me thank you.”

“Clearly, that wasn’t possible. Guys, this has turned into a nightmare for me. Threats to me and my family, pictures of my house. All of my family is getting affected by this,” he continued. “This is what I do for a living: I post videos of what I find in storage units. All I made was a video of me finding this, and that’s it. Never was it meant to disrespect or anybody.”

Ricch got his award back during an exchange at a police station.