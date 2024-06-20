The Kinks’ Dave Davies Will Get His Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Trophy Back After It Turned Up On eBay

It’s hard being Dave Davies. The Kinks member had to ask Elon Musk to stop putting warnings on all of the band’s tweets last year. Today, he was disappointed to see his Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame trophy up for auction on eBay.

“I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was,” Davies explained on X. “If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been [around] the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated in UK. I’m grateful to have made a full record from my stroke but it’s a shame that I wasn’t contacted. I’m assuming this is what happened.”

He continued, “We’ve written to the seller and are waiting to hear back. I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award back but maybe we can work something out more reasonable.”

The seller, Colony Records, wrote Davies, “follow me and shoot me a message on X we will work it out.” The listing has since been taken down, so we can safely assume Davies will soon be reunited with his award at last.

Regarding ebay listing for my RRHOF award statue has been made without my consent. I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was. If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been arnd the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated in UK 1/3 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) June 20, 2024

I’m grateful to have made a full record from my stroke but it’s a shame that I wasn’t contacted. I’m assuming this is what happened. 2/3 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) June 20, 2024

We’ve written to the seller and are waiting to hear back. I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award backBut maybe we can work something out more reasonable. https://t.co/OGMZv4vZvK — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) June 20, 2024

I don’t know except that it got lost when I was taken ill from my stroke decades ago https://t.co/QWtcSCcX9O — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) June 20, 2024

follow me and shoot me a message on X we will work it out — Colony Records (@colonyrecords) June 20, 2024

UPDATE: Davies tells TMZ he is trying to barter for it.