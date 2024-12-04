Anna B Savage – “Lighthouse”

New Music December 3, 2024 9:33 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Anna B Savage – “Lighthouse”

Anna B Savage will kick off 2025 with the release of her new album You & i are Earth. The London singer-songwriter shared the Anna Mieke-feautring single “Agnes” in October, and today she returned with another gorgeous preview called “Lighthouse.”

“A gentle love song about how I presumed I would end up alone, but found someone who makes me feel held, safe and still a sort of (if you’ll forgive me) independent ship in the night,” the musician explained. “I tried to keep the production relatively simple like the song, as that’s how the emotion feels also. It’s just nice.”

You & i are Earth is out 1/24/25 on City Slang.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

