Jon Hamm Discusses The Loose Buttons Song “I Saw Jon Hamm At The Beach”

Back in January, the plucky, poppy New York rock band Loose Buttons released a video for their single “I Saw Jon Hamm At The Beach,” in which the band members cavort around the seaside with a life-size cutout of the Mad Men star. It was inspired by a real incident in which Loose Buttons frontman Eric Nizgretsky saw Hamm hanging with his loved ones on the sandy shores: “As a huge fan of his work, seeing him out there, just being a regular dude, felt wonderfully refreshing.”

Hamm has become aware of the song and its video. He is part of the cast of the new Paramount+ series Landman alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and Jack Huston, all of whom appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to promote the show. During the appearance, Clarkson brought up “I Saw Jon Hamm At The Beach.” He learned about the video through a text from a friend, and when he watched it, he recognized Nizgretsky from the beach encounter. Also, “Any time they use a cardboard cutout of me, I get paid!”

Nizgretsky was pleased about the attention. “Yoooo Jon Hamm remembers me 👀!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @kellyclarksonshow for chatting about our life changing encounter at the beach.”

Watch below, where you can also catch the music video.

If viewers are wondering about Billy Bob Thornton’s hat with a grommet for his earring… our Instagram commenters are right there with them.