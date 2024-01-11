New York guitar-pop dudes Loose Buttons seem ready to follow up their 2021 sophomore LP What’s On Outside. No new album details yet, but they’re back today with a single titled to grab your attention. It’s called “I Saw Jon Hamm At The Beach,” and it presents a slowed-down, chilled-out version of the band’s normally revved-up sound. There’s a bit of Alex Turner in Eric Nizgretsky’s vocal here, and the band’s swaying performance captures the feeling of a woozy day in the sun.

Nizgretsky shared this statement:

It was one of those idyllic beach days — the sky blue, the air just right. And then, out of the corner of my eye, the man himself Jon Hamm. There he was, a perfect “symbol of the ideal man” who, in reality, was just simply another beachgoer, casually playing kadima and sharing the day with his loved ones. As a huge fan of his work, seeing him out there, just being a regular dude, felt wonderfully refreshing. The whole experience debunked the ‘leading man’ facade I’ve often attributed to him. So, if you ever get the chance, I highly recommend seeing Jon Hamm at the beach— it’s a life changing experience.”

Watch director Stephen Michael Simon’s video for the song below.