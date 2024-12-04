Veteran singer-songwriter Denison Witmer released “Older And Free,” a new song with old pal Sufjan Stevens, back in October. Today we learn that the song was our first taste of a whole new Witmer album producer by Stevens, to be released through Stevens’ record label. Anything At All is out on Valentine’s Day via Asthmatic Kitty, and another advance track is out today.

Witmer shared this statement:

Anything At All is about doubling down on family life and doing everything I can to slow the pace of my life as things around me feel busier than ever before. It’s about putting systems in place and committing to the changes needed to make it work. That commitment doesn’t come without its own set of questions, and most of the lyrics on this album deal with trying to find those answers. How do I create a world I want to raise my children in? How do I create a world I want to live in? How do I create community with like-minded people who have similar goals? The title ‘Anything At All’ comes from the phrase we often say to our friends, family, or colleagues when we are extending generosity to them. We say, ‘If there’s anything at all you need or I can do for you, please let me know.’ I think most people (myself included) tend to express that sentiment outwardly, but rarely inwardly. This record finds me comfortably stuck between that inward/outward place. The album was originally going to be called Focus Ring and the title track was going to be ‘Anything At All,’ but we ended up switching the two because both Sufjan and I felt like Anything At All was a stronger title.

Stevens also chimed in:

This is the first time I’ve engineered and produced an entire album of songs for Denison. We did a lot of it in my studio in the Catskills, which is a homey, informal space, not intimidating at all. So I think the songs capture some of that: the isolated, private, casual nature of upstate New York. We also took our time, worked in blocks between long breaks because of Covid and adult-life stuff. So there was a kind of touch-and-go nature to the process. Nothing feels hurried or immediate. A lot of big changes were happening in our lives and in the world around us, so the songs came to represent a kind of safe haven from all that.

Hear today’s new single, album opener “Focus Ring,” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Focus Ring”

02 “Older And Free”

03 “A House With”

04 “Making Love”

05 “Clockmaker”

06 “Confessions”

07 “Lost In My Head”

08 “Shade I’ll Never See”

09 “Slow Motion Snow”

10 “Brother’s Keeper”

Anything At All is out 2/14 on Asthmatic Kitty. Pre-order it here.