Valee & Surf Gang – “Why Not”

New Music December 4, 2024 12:40 PM By Chris DeVille

Two forward-thinking hip-hop mainstays, the New York collective Surf Gang and the Chicago iconoclast Valee, are teaming up for a new EP. Grey Sky London, out next week, is preceded today by the busily bleary “Why Not.” If you’re familiar with both parties, the prospect of Valee jumping on a beat by Surf Gang leader evilgiane is enticing. Hear the results below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Why Not”
02 “Up Here”
03 “Hi Hater Maino”
04 “Elbow”
05 “By Da Way”

Grey Sky London is out 12/13.

