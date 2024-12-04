Valee & Surf Gang – “Why Not”
Two forward-thinking hip-hop mainstays, the New York collective Surf Gang and the Chicago iconoclast Valee, are teaming up for a new EP. Grey Sky London, out next week, is preceded today by the busily bleary “Why Not.” If you’re familiar with both parties, the prospect of Valee jumping on a beat by Surf Gang leader evilgiane is enticing. Hear the results below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Why Not”
02 “Up Here”
03 “Hi Hater Maino”
04 “Elbow”
05 “By Da Way”
Grey Sky London is out 12/13.