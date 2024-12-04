Two forward-thinking hip-hop mainstays, the New York collective Surf Gang and the Chicago iconoclast Valee, are teaming up for a new EP. Grey Sky London, out next week, is preceded today by the busily bleary “Why Not.” If you’re familiar with both parties, the prospect of Valee jumping on a beat by Surf Gang leader evilgiane is enticing. Hear the results below.

<a href="https://surfgangrecords.bandcamp.com/track/why-not-1">Why Not by Valee & SURF GANG</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Why Not”

02 “Up Here”

03 “Hi Hater Maino”

04 “Elbow”

05 “By Da Way”

Grey Sky London is out 12/13.