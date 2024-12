The Montreal musicians Helena Deland and Ouri both make music on their own, and they sometimes join forces to form the duo Hildegard. Hildegard released their album Jour 1596 earlier this fall, and now they’ve got a new track that comes from the same sessions. “No Other Mind” is a spacey, soft-thrumming psych-folk reverie that was built out of improvisation. Check it out below.

Jour 1596 is out now on Chivi Chivi.