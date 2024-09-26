In 2021, Helena Deland and Ouri released their eponymous debut as Hildegard. Since then, Deland has unveiled Goodnight Summerland and Ouri has shared some singles. Today, the pair is back as a unit to announce Hildegard’s sophomore effort Jour 1596.

“Cruel” is the sultry, enthralling lead single, which Deland and Ouri say is a “dialogue between lovers or friends, where one seeks stability while the other is drawn towards disruption and change.” The title Jour 1596 refers to the amount of days spent working on the record. It features Zach Frampton on piano, Christopher Edmondson on saxophone, Phil Melanson on drums, and Benja on guitar. Hear “Cruel” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bach In Town”

02 “Player”

03 “Cruel”

04 “Duke”

05 “Remember Me”

06 “Beverly”

07 “Le Jardin la Nuit”

08 “Pour Your Heart Out”

09 “Melody I Heard”

10 “To Love Again”

Jour 1596 is out 10/18 on Chivi Chivi.