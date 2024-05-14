The Montreal producer Ourielle Auvé puts out music as Ouri, and she’s also one-half of Hildegard with Helena Deland. A couple years ago, they released a really great album together. Ouri has put out a bunch of songs on her own, and today she’s sharing another one, “Baby Has A Frown.”

“This song is an infinite dance of polarities,” Ouri said. “I wanted it to feel like a mantra and a choreographed pursuit. A slow and deep euphoria playing on loop in your head. Following ‘Twin’ and ‘blueprints of us’, I’m accelerating into this new sonic world where all my sides merge as one.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/15 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

05/17 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

05/18 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

05/20 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

05/21 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater *

05/24 Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock *

05/26 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *

05/29 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

05/30 Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

05/31 New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

06/02 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

06/04 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

06/06 Toronto, ON @ History *

07/06 Montreal, Montreal @ Jazz Festival (opening for Ichiko Aoba)

07/07 Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’été

* w/ Charlotte Day Wilson

“Baby Has A Frown” is out now.