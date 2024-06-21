Last month, Montreal producer and multi-instrumentalist Ouri released “Baby Has A Frown.” Today, the Hildegard member is joining forces with Jonah Yano for the new track “Quiet Drumming.”

“When I had an afternoon with Jonah in my studio last summer, I knew that the music we made couldn’t feel like fiction, it had to feel like a documentary of that moment,” Ourielle Auvé said in a statement. “We naturally went for an epic longing, his beautiful folk touch and my explosive production met in the middle.”

Yano shared the album Portrait Of A Dog last year, which featured his frequent collaborators BADBADNOTGOOD. He and Ouri prove to be a perfect pairing on this exquisite, dreamy sprawl. Listen below.