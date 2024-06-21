Ouri – “Quiet Drumming” (Feat. Jonah Yano)

New Music June 20, 2024 11:21 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Ouri – “Quiet Drumming” (Feat. Jonah Yano)

New Music June 20, 2024 11:21 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Montreal producer and multi-instrumentalist Ouri released “Baby Has A Frown.” Today, the Hildegard member is joining forces with Jonah Yano for the new track “Quiet Drumming.”

“When I had an afternoon with Jonah in my studio last summer, I knew that the music we made couldn’t feel like fiction, it had to feel like a documentary of that moment,” Ourielle Auvé said in a statement. “We naturally went for an epic longing, his beautiful folk touch and my explosive production met in the middle.”

Yano shared the album Portrait Of A Dog last year, which featured his frequent collaborators BADBADNOTGOOD. He and Ouri prove to be a perfect pairing on this exquisite, dreamy sprawl. Listen below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out Concert In LA For Free

2 days ago 0

Interpol Apologize For Inadvertently Ripping Off Artist For Their Tour Campaign

2 days ago 0

Katy Perry Teases “Woman’s World,” New Album Features Production From Dr. Luke & Max Martin

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest