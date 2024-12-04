Earlier this year, Double Wish shared the sprawling EP Universe Sometimes. Today, the dream-pop duo is back with the announcement of another EP titled Deeper Ecstasy and the release of the glimmering lead single “Soft Skin.”

“It was most written in a single day with Casey (Cold War Kids, Moira Dela Torre), but for some reason, it just… sat there, like a thought left unfinished,” Adam Sabolick explains, continuing:

When we finally returned to it, we were drawn to this phrase, “pop-gaze” and the song started to come to life in a new way. There’s definitely a bit of the Cure woven through it. When we first wrote it, we had just picked up a Vibe VI for the studio, and this was one of the first things we wrote with it. It felt like Robert Smith’s aura was hovering around us. The low end of the track is carried by a Juno synth, adding this layer of melancholy warmth — kind of dark but nostalgic, like the feeling of a memory fading in and out of focus. It’s the thing that holds everything together, this constant, low hum. The drums carry this restless, almost drum-machine-like quality. They keep things grounded, bringing a sense of motion and urgency to all the synth drones and atmospheric layers. Then there’s that final crescendo — a fuzzed spaced-out guitar riff that bursts through, like the raw electricity that first sparked the song. It’s almost as if the whole thing builds up to this sudden, explosive moment of clarity.

The band’s debut full-length is slated for next year. But for now, hear the hypnotic “Soft Skin” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Aeroplane” (Feat. ARK IDENTITY)

02 “Angel Falls”

03 “Seatbelt (Deeper Ecstasy)”

04 “Soft Skin”

05 “25 Clovers”

Deeper Ecstasy is out 2/28 on Hit The North. Pre-order it here.