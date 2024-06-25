This Friday, Double Wish will release their new EP Universe Sometimes. The Orange County duo has shared “Periwinkle Pantone” and “Papers” so far, and today they’re offering one final preview with the gauzy opener “Floating.”

“I wrote the song knowing I wanted it to be the opening track to a larger body of music, and not just something that stood alone,” Adam Sabolick explained. “A track that welcomes the listener. The song opens with a simple acoustic guitar progression supported by a single note held by a synth, and some simple percussion samples supporting the melody. As the song progresses it builds upon a repeating sparkly guitar riff that evokes the sensation of floating on your back in the ocean on a cloudless summer day. The track closes with explosive synths that elevate the initial simple guitar progression into the feeling of a spaceship blasting off into space.”

Hear “Floating” below.

Universe Sometimes is out 6/28 on via Hit The North Records.