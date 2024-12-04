In October, the Horrors announced Night Life, their first new album in eight years. The British rock band has unveiled the singles “The Silence That Remains” and “Trial By Fire,” and today they’re sharing the ascendant, existential “Lotus Eater.”

“‘Lotus Eater’ has had several past lives,” the group said in a statement. They continued:

It was one of the first songs from the Night Life sessions that we felt really excited about — Rhys’ original lyric had a feeling that made me think of 5 Years by David Bowie, and I started to build on the idea. A lotus eater lives in a state of blissful ignorance, and the song to me describes the moment of coming back to reality. We wanted it to have a feeling of both melancholy and euphoria, letting go of the past and starting again. The spoken word section was improvised in the studio, and the mid-section of chopped-up electronics came from Amelia’s world of synth programming. It feels almost like a sister track to Sea Within A Sea in some ways, and it’s one of our favorite songs on the new album.

Night Life is out 3/21 on Fiction/Universal.