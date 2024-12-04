Scarlet Rae doesn’t yet have an album under her belt, but she’s got lots of great songs, including a poignant shoegaze excursion cleverly titled “Built To Spill” (does that entice you, Stereogum reader?). Today, the New York-based and LA-born indie rocker is sharing the beautiful tune “Bleu,” along with the news of her signing to Bayonet.

“This is the most vulnerable song I have ever written,” Rae says of the brooding track. “A reflection of pain, love, and powerlessness that comes with watching paranoia take over someone you cherish.” It’s soft but glitchy like Alex G’s most powerful ballads.

Along with making her own music, Rae has also served as a live member of bar italia, and was a part of the pop trio Rose Dorn. This experience explains why her singles already sound incredibly impressive and moving.

Watch the moody music video for “Bleu” below, directed by Lucien Parsons.