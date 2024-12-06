Tonight at London’s Roundhouse, friends, peers, and admirers gathered to celebrate what would have been Mark Lanegan from Screaming Trees’ 60th birthday. The former Screaming Trees leader died in 2022 at 57. The Mark Lanegan tribute show, billed as “Mark Lanegan – A Celebration,” featured Queens Of The Stone Age members Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen (Lanegan was a frequent Queens Of The Stone Age collaborator and part-time member), Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, the Kills’ Allison Mosshart, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli, and more.

Over the course of the evening, Dulli and backing band the Soulsavers performed the Gutter Twins’ “The Stations” (Dulli and Lanegan collaborated in the Gutter Twins in the 2000s; “The Stations” is from their only studio album, 2008’s Saturnalia). Meanwhile, Bobby Gillespie performed Screaming Trees’ 1996 song “Sworn And Broken,” Dave Gahan did Lanegan’s 1994 solo song “Kingdoms Of Rain” and 2004’s “Hit The City,” Homme performed Lanegan’s 1994 track “Carnival,” and much more. It looks like a seriously memorable evening, which you can experience in a few fan-shot clips below.