New York’s My Wonderful Boyfriend made our list of the Best New Artists of the year thanks to their phenomenal tune “My New Shirt” from August. Today, the indie rock crew is back with the boldly titled “Here Comes Your Man.”

“Here Comes Your Man” is, in fact, not a Pixies cover; instead, it is a “breakup story told in parts, with a little bit of The Kinks’ ‘All Of My Friends Were There’-style public humiliation ritual thrown in, too,” as per bandleader P.J. McCormick. The twinkly track builds into a cathartic finale of McCormick shouting about not wanting to make scene, thusly making a scene that sweeps you into its bewitching drama. Listen below.