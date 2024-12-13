Queens band Pink Mexico make heavy-hazy fuzz-rock that fits nicely into the recent grungegaze wave. They might land within the same aesthetic bracket as a lot of other young groups these days, but that’s only really a problem if you’re like, “Damn, I wish people would stop making guitar music that’s heavy and pretty and evocative at the same time.” If that’s not how you feel, then you should check them out.

Pink Mexico impressed us with their track “Petting Zoo” earlier this year, and now they’ve released a new EP called what movie ends like this? part 1. The EP contains “Petting Zoo,” a “Petting Zoo” remix, and “Swear Words,” all of which the band has rolled out over the course of 2024. The one new track out today, “Soaked,” is a big riff-crusher with gently yearning harmonies. It fits pretty clearly into the post-Hum zone, and that’s a pretty good zone to be in.

Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://pinkmexico.bandcamp.com/album/what-movie-ends-like-this-part1">what movie ends like this? part1 by PINK MEXICO</a>

what movie ends like this? part 1 is out now digitally and on cassette.