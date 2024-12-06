BossMan Dlow – “Dlow Curry” & “What You Need” (Feat. NoCap)

New Music December 6, 2024 2:04 PM By Tom Breihan

BossMan Dlow – “Dlow Curry” & “What You Need” (Feat. NoCap)

New Music December 6, 2024 2:04 PM By Tom Breihan

West Palm Beach rapper Bossman Dlow has been making noise regionally for a few years, and he scored a big national viral hit early this year with “Get In With Me,” a marvelous piece of shit-talk that sounds more Detroit than Florida. Since then, Dlow has released the mixtape Mr Beat The Road and collaborated with people like Lil Baby, GloRilla, and Ciara. He’s one of our favorite new artists of 2024, and his year’s not done. He’s just announced plans to release the new album Dlow Curry, which is coming out one week from today.

Along with the album announcement, Bossman Dlow has shared a couple of singles. The Dlow Curry title track is a fired-up flex about changing cars like you change your socks. On “What You Need,” Dlow joins forces with the bluesy Alabama sing-rapper NoCap. But instead of adjusting to NoCap’s pain-rap style, the song has both of them talking their shit. Listen to both tracks below.

Dlow Curry is out 12/13 on Alamo.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Charli XCX Talks The Velvet Underground & Nico, Lana Del Rey Celebrates Jack Antonoff At Variety’s Hitmakers Awards

2 days ago 0

The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2024

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” (Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, & Lil Wayne)

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest