West Palm Beach rapper Bossman Dlow has been making noise regionally for a few years, and he scored a big national viral hit early this year with “Get In With Me,” a marvelous piece of shit-talk that sounds more Detroit than Florida. Since then, Dlow has released the mixtape Mr Beat The Road and collaborated with people like Lil Baby, GloRilla, and Ciara. He’s one of our favorite new artists of 2024, and his year’s not done. He’s just announced plans to release the new album Dlow Curry, which is coming out one week from today.

Along with the album announcement, Bossman Dlow has shared a couple of singles. The Dlow Curry title track is a fired-up flex about changing cars like you change your socks. On “What You Need,” Dlow joins forces with the bluesy Alabama sing-rapper NoCap. But instead of adjusting to NoCap’s pain-rap style, the song has both of them talking their shit. Listen to both tracks below.

Dlow Curry is out 12/13 on Alamo.