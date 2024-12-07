Watch Chappell Roan & Sabrina Carpenter Cover Wham!’s “Last Christmas”

This week, Wham!’s holiday staple “Last Christmas” turned 40. Blackpink’s Rosé recently celebrated the anniversary with her own rendition, and now main pop girlies Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter joined forces to cover the classic.

The performance was a part of Carpenter’s A Nonsense Christmas Netflix special, which also features special guests Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Cara Delevingne, Quinta Brunson, Kyle Mooney, and more. Carpenter — whose latest LP Short N’ Sweet made our list of Best Albums Of 2024 — also had Spotify and Apple Music’s most-streamed song of the year with “Espresso,” about which she wrote on Instagram, “What the hell….Thank you guys so much. can’t profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly !!!!!” She was also recently revealed as the headliner of next summer’s BST Hyde Park.

Lucky for us, covers of “Last Christmas” don’t count in Whamageddon, the game in which you try to make it through December without hearing the ubiquitous Wham! tune. On Friday (Dec. 6), the band’s Andrew Ridgeley went on The Tonight Show to reflect on the making of “Last Christmas.”

Meanwhile, following this week’s news of a breakup between Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, People reports that the Saltburn actor “remains focused” despite “made-up allegations and brutal online vitriol”: “He is at his strongest and happiest and is the best version of himself to date. He has been very resilient and triumphed through a lot to be in this place. He worked hard to get here and remains focused — and though he and Sabrina are on a break — that isn’t setting him back in any way — he has a lot of fortitude.” He also deactivated his Instagram and posted a statement to X asking people to “be respectful.”

Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter’s full performance of ‘Last Christmas’! — “A Nonsense Christmas” is available now only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/O8LSKgTeM1 — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) December 7, 2024

Barry Keoghan has deactivated his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hCmG5inoXS — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 7, 2024