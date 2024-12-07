Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, Lee Ranaldo, & Steve Shelley Reunite In NYC

Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore, Lee Ranaldo, & Steve Shelley Reunite In NYC
By Danielle Chelosky

On Friday (Dec. 6), Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo played a show at New York’s The Stone, and the pair brought out Steve Shelley as a special guest, reuniting three-fourths of the band’s classic lineup.

The crew played “an hour of improvised instrumental noise,” as per Rolling Stone’s Simon Vozick-Levinson. Moore released his new album Flow Critical Lucidity in September. While the three Sonic Youth members were performing together, former bandmate Kim Gordon was busy joining Dinosaur Jr. to cover the Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” in LA. Watch clips from both sets below.

