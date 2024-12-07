Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, Lee Ranaldo, & Steve Shelley Reunite In NYC

On Friday (Dec. 6), Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo played a show at New York’s The Stone, and the pair brought out Steve Shelley as a special guest, reuniting three-fourths of the band’s classic lineup.

The crew played “an hour of improvised instrumental noise,” as per Rolling Stone’s Simon Vozick-Levinson. Moore released his new album Flow Critical Lucidity in September. While the three Sonic Youth members were performing together, former bandmate Kim Gordon was busy joining Dinosaur Jr. to cover the Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” in LA. Watch clips from both sets below.

Thurston, Lee & Steve from Sonic Youth played the Stone tonight; it was magical. Bob Dylan said one great thing about rock is that you can hear 1 second out of a passing car and know who it is. Only four people on the planet can make that SY sound. It was beautiful, even moving. pic.twitter.com/iBtXuhjqw4 — Michael Azerrad (@michaelazerrad) December 7, 2024

just saw thurston moore, lee ranaldo, and steve shelley play an hour of improvised instrumental noise, which for a SY fan like me is sort of like seeing 3/4 of the beatles jam. spellbinding! pic.twitter.com/arDYFrRPEp — Simon Vozick-Levinson (@simonwilliam) December 7, 2024

Rare convergence last night at The Stone with Thurston Moore/Steve Shelley/Lee Ranaldo zoning an hour, great set pic.twitter.com/IrrbjRp9TZ — Brian Turner (@btrnr) December 7, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thurston Joseph Michael Moore (@thurstonmoore58)