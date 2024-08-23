Thurston Moore is set to release a new album, Flow Critical Lucidity, in September. We’ve already heard quite a few tracks from the Sonic Youth co-founder’s latest, including “Isadora,” “Hypnogram,” “Rewilding,” and “Sans Limites” featuring Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier. Today, Moore is back with another album preview called “The Diver,” which features lyrics by Radieux Radio, bassist Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine), and percussionist Jem Doulton (Roisin Murphy).

“‘The Diver’ ends the album with the actual story of a diver lost underwater in Lake Geneva while these songs were being written,” Moore explains. “The diver was exploring the deep, researching a world at mercy to human disruption, only to be found days later, his life having succumbed to the wild. The song concludes the album, a repetitive piano figure like a call, a ringing, an alarm of melody.”

Listen below.

Flow Critical Lucidity is out 9/20 on Daydream Library.