Falling In Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Warns UK Economy Will Suffer Because He Was Denied Visa To Tour

Metalcore menace Ronnie Radke is stirring up some more controversy following his Anthony Fantano beef. Due to his 2008 prison sentence, the Falling In Reverse frontman has been denied a visa application to enter the UK, leading the band to cancel their upcoming tour. Now, Radke warns that the country’s economy will suffer.

Earlier this week, Radke posted a lengthy rant to his TikTok, comparing himself to Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, Ja Rule, and more, and saying that if you’re celebrating the tour cancelation, then you’re also “celebrating the kids in my DMs with cancer that were excited to see me now they can’t. That’s what you’re celebrating. You’re celebrating the giant economic hit that’s gonna have on the UK for a little second, like the flights, the hotels, the tickets and all that stuff and all this travel and all this stuff.” Here’s what he said:

You probably heard the news that I was denied my visa into the UK after selling 75,000 tickets — a literal Taylor Swift-sized concert worth of tickets. And you probably go and assume that it’s a politically charged reason, but it’s not. It’s just the fact that they changed the law. I was allowed to get in after 10 years, after getting out of prison, they changed the law. That’s why they didn’t let Lil Wayne in. That’s why they didn’t let Ja Rule in. That’s why they didn’t let Snoop Dogg in and a multitude of other artists. It’s not a personal attack, guys. I know you guys are really upset it’s postponed. But the funny thing to me is, is you see people online celebrating. Homie, I just played sold out arena tour in Europe right before the UK. I’m at home right now. Brother, what are you celebrating? My rest and relaxation? You’re celebrating the kids in my DMs with cancer that were excited to see me now they can’t. That’s what you’re celebrating. You’re celebrating the giant economic hit that’s gonna have on the UK for a little second, like the flights, the hotels, the tickets and all that stuff and all this travel and all this stuff. That’s what you’re celebrating. You’re celebrating your own people being upset, yeah, man, congratulations. You’re a wonderful person. And in honor of all the people that think that they got a W for this, I just dropped a ‘god save the king of the music scene’ t-shirt on my Falling In Reverse website for all, and the UK website. And this is not just an ordinary t-shirt, guys. 100% of these proceeds are going to the United Kingdom Prison Reform charity. 100% of the proceeds. And to all the fans that were really upset that I couldn’t come over there, 75,000 tickets sold, which is ridiculous, guys, it’s so crazy. I’m so honored to know that I could sell 75,000 tickets in the United Kingdom. All my fans, I love you guys, I’ll see you guys over there. And this t-shirt is for you guys, and 100% is going to that charity that I just said, I’m sorry. I love you guys. See you guys soon.

He also explained why Falling In Reverse were removed from Austria’s Nova Rock festival, saying they kicked him off “because of my personality. I’m a jokey kind of guy, so fans were mad, so I told the fans to chill out and have a ‘Vienna sausage.’ Nova Rock being the baby back bitch, spineless pieces of shit they are decided to get too scared and take us off.”

Watch the TikToks below.