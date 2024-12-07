Nettspend Raps Over Grimes Sample On New Song “Skipping Class”

On Friday (Dec. 6), rap wunderkind Nettspend unleashed his debut mixtape BAD ASS F*CKING KID. The 17-year-old named Gunner Shepardson makes a lot of interesting choices in the music, including sampling Grimes on “Skipping Class.”

Perhaps predictably, the track sampled is the TikTok viral tune “Genesis” from the indie weirdo’s 2012 masterpiece Visions. In July, he sampled Deftones’ “Entombed” on “That One Song,” which doesn’t appear on BAD ASS F*CKING KID. Below, hear “Skipping Class” and stream the full mixtape.



