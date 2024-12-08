Paul Mescal And Trisha Paytas Starred In A Spotify Wrapped Sketch On SNL

Paul Mescal hosted SNL on Saturday night, with Shaboozey serving as musical guest. The Gladiator II star appeared in a sketch about flaunting his Spotify Wrapped results, introducing his group of friends to a “sound guru”/podcaster named Satoshi Gutman (Bowen Yang). The extremely online Trisha Paytas briefly appeared as herself, guesting on Satoshi’s podcast.

And since Mescal is promoting Gladiator II, after all, there was a pre-taped short in which Ridley Scott’s action flick was quickly re-worked into a musical to compete with Wicked and Moana 2. Turns out Mescal is not a bad singer or dancer! Putting his Irish accent to good use, he also impersonated Bono, alongside James Austin Johnson’s Bob Dylan and Andrew Dismukes’ Bruce Springsteen, in a sketch that took place on the red carpet at a premiere of A Complete Unknown.

Elsewhere in the episode, Shaboozey performed his record-tying hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and its follow-up single “Good News,” while the cold open welcomed back former cast members Dana Carvey and David Spade as the Church Lady and Hunter Biden, respectively. Watch some highlights below.