Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” Debuts At #1, Blocking Shaboozey From Breaking Major Chart Record

Last week, Shaboozey tied the record. The Virginia artist’s out-of-nowhere crossover-country smash “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” spent its 19th non-consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That’s the same span of time that Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus spent at #1 when “Old Town Road” went supernova in 2019, and it’s three weeks beyond what any other hit has managed in the chart’s 66-year history. But Shaboozey won’t break the record, at least not this week. Kendrick Lamar made sure of that.

A week and a half ago, Kendrick Lamar released his excellent surprise album GNX, and its impact was immediate. GNX debuted at #1 on the album chart, moving 319,000 album-equivalent units — the year’s sixth-highest debut — and keeping the Wicked soundtrack out of the top spot. Kendrick Lamar also claims the top five spots on the Hot 100, a rare feat that’s becoming increasingly more common as streaming data causes big albums to bomb the singles chart. “squabble up,” the kinetic and electro-influenced track with a video full of Easter eggs and allusions, is the #1 song in America, while “tv off,” “luther,” “wacced out murals,” and “hey now” round out the top five.

If we’re counting his guest appearances on Taylor Swift and Future songs, this is Kendrick Lamar’s fifth #1 hit. Our Number Ones column just covered his song “Humble” last week. “Tipsy (A Bar Song)” comes in at #6 on this week’s Hot 100, with the Lady Gaga/Bruno Mars duet “Die With A Smile” right behind it at #7. Two more Kendrick songs are next, “reincarnated” at #8 and “man at the garden” at #9.

Ordinarily, this would probably be one of those situations where the Kendrick Lamar tracks fall off the charts after their one big week and Shaboozey reclaims his throne, but we’re in a different season now. Mariah Carey’s perennial holiday behemoth “All I Want For Christmas Is You” climbs up to #10 on this week’s chart. If I were a betting man, I’d put my money on Mariah retaking her spot at the top next week. That song, which already has spent 14 weeks on top spread across multiple years, may actually be the one that eventually breaks the record for most weeks at #1.