Shaboozey Ties Lil Nas X For Longest-Running #1 Hit Of All Time

He really did it. Despite projections indicating that Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” would finally climb to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has remained at #1 for a 19th non-consecutive week. That ties the record for the longest run at #1 set by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” in 2019. “Die With A Smile” remains at #2.

According to Billboard, the genre-jumbling hip-hop country hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — which interpolates J-Kwon’s 2004 smash “Tipsy” — slips from #2 to #4 on the digital sales chart and is holding at #5 on the streaming chart, but it remains #1 at radio, which helped to hold off the challenge from Gaga and Mars. “A Bar Song” also holds this year’s longest run at #1 on the Hot Country Songs chart at 23 weeks. Shaboozey looks unlikely to break the Hot 100 record with a 20th week on top as Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” looks likely to debut at #1 next week — especially now that its music video hit the internet today. But “A Bar Song” has vacated the top spot before only to return to the top later on, so who knows what the future might bring.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” first hit #1 on the chart dated July 13, which was released on July 8. The following week it was immediately dethroned by Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” after the release of the “Not Like Us” music video. “A Bar Song” then spent the next 14 weeks at #1. Its reign was again interrupted when Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” hit #1 on the Nov. 2-dated chart, but Shaboozey returned to #1 for four more weeks after that.