Azealia Banks Sends Matty Healy Cease-And-Desist Over Online Threats

Azealia Banks and Matty Healy are two people you should avoid pissing off on social media. Last week, the two shit-talking musicians pissed each other off on social media, resulting in a pretty gnarly exchange in which the 1975 bandleader threatened some offline violence. In a post made before he deactivated his X account, Healy apologized for saying he’d slap Banks over some disparaging remarks she made about him, his friends, and his fianceé.

He followed up with a message on the 1975’s subreddit, writing in part:

I really let myself down. I have worked so hard to move past these impulsive self destructive and honestly quite volatile outbursts I have. I’m constantly making trouble for myself for no reason, I come back to social media after depressive episodes (which is NOT an excuse) because I often become sober, so as an addict when I’m not using I pick up social media my new way of ‘consuming’ and changing how I feel. I just feel dreadful about how I acted violent – I think Azealia and all obvious flawed people all deep down have a heart and I hate that I have contributed to her mental fragility. She’s a human. This cultural discourse has become so violent in general. I don’t wanna act like I regret who I am or who have been. But Tbh at this point I feel gross even having said anything negative ever about anything – if it’s contributed to this culture. I’m not here saying this cos I feel bullied and scared. I’m embarrassed man. And I’m sad.

Banks wasn’t satisfied with that statement, pointing out some disconcerting things Healy has said about Black women in the past and continuing to post about him on X. Now, the rapper has sent Healy a cease-and-desist over those online threats.

Banks shared the letter to her social media today, in which her lawyer demands a “prompt public apology” from Healy, as well as $1 million in damages. The letter continues:

Your attacks against my client’s professional reputation, your overt racial epithets, and your most recent threats of physical violence against my client have been well-documented since you published them worldwide online (my client saved screenshots prior to you deleting your posts), and your attacks have now been republished in numerous press articles throughout the world. Moreover, your removal of the damaging attack posts (under your online pseudonym “Truman Black”) and your acknowledgement that your reaction was inappropriate does not undo the damage, but rather constitutes evidence of an admission of guilt by you. Upon information and belief, although you do not know my client personally and my client does not know you, you acted intentionally with the specific purpose of causing my client to be shocked, distressed and emotionally injured with your assaults by threat of imminent physical harm. Your overt racial epithets (e.g., calling her a “rat”) and repeated threats of violence against my client constitute cyber harassment and cyber bullying and violate various Federal and state laws. See, e.g., 18 U.S.C. §2261A, 18 U.S.C. §875, New York Penal Code §120.15. Your threats of violence have caused my client extreme emotional distress. Due to your significant influence as a public figure, you have a duty to avoid reckless statements which have now raised serious concern that your followers may be incited to act upon your posts and commit an act of violence against my client. In addition, your publication of false and defamatory statements about my client and her business (e.g., referring to her as a “failure”) constitutes slander, libel and business defamation per se in violation of various Federal and State laws. In addition, your actions are likely to interfere with my client’s ongoing professional career which constitutes tortious interference, and is a blatant violation of numerous other business statutes. Your repetitive wrongful, bad faith and malicious actions have seriously damaged and will continue to damage my client.

See the post below.