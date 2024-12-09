Second Brawl In A Week Breaks Out At Mariah Carey Christmas Show

News December 8, 2024 10:10 PM By Abby Jones

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” should get you fired up this time of year, but a few people have taken that sentiment a bit too far at Mariah Carey’s recent Christmas shows. In the past week alone, two separate concerts on the singer’s Christmas tour have been interrupted by violent fans in the crowd. As TMZ points out, a group of about four or five people began a physical altercation at the the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Saturday, resulting in many punches and at least one thrown drink. That occurred just a few days after two women began sparring during Carey’s set at Salem, Massachusetts’ Enterprise Center, which also involved a thrown drink and some male counterparts intervening.

Carey’s biggest Christmas tour to date continues Monday night in Raleigh. If you’re going, please try to keep your cool there. Mariah doesn’t deserve this, nor do the folks just trying to find some Christmas cheer in times like these. See clips of both incidents below.

