The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2024

Let’s rip off the Band-Aid: This is the final Black Market. After 11-plus years and 140 columns, we’re finally packing it in. “Welcome to the Black Market, a new space at Stereogum dedicated to talking about and listening to heavy music,” Michael Nelson wrote in the first Black Market published on February 27, 2013. Well, we talked about it, and we listened to it, although that last part has been under considerable debate over the past seven years. But, similar to how a record will eventually need to stop spinning, the Black Market has exhausted its wax, and we’re no stuck groove. This is it, then, real-deal dunzo, because in metal, no one ever reforms for festival-backed nostalgia bucks and legacy-tarnishing diminishing returns. Nope. Never happens. Not even once.

So, if you’d indulge us as we gaze into our navels with the tenacity of a tick trapped in a bellybutton lint ball, I’d like to utilize this space to take a little stroll down memory lane one last time. Sure, this particular acreage of the year-end intro is customarily dedicated to metal glossary terms or board games or Aaron telling you that you’ll be eternally disappointed. (I also didn’t want to do this. Talking about myself gives me hives and my hives hives. I wanted to embed the finale of The Incredible Hulk TV show and never return.) However, we’re doing this recap for a good reason. Strike up the band because the boys are, in fact, back in town. Joining me today are Doug Moore and Wyatt Marshall for a final press conference reflecting on a decade of whatever this was. But wait, there’s more: the one, the only Michael Nelson is back on blurb duty. But wait, there isn’t more: Aaron Lariviere is still trapped in a high-security writers jail, and the phone has been hogged by George R. R. Martin asking tech support how long someone can pretend a computer doesn’t work. Alas. Still, this is like a family reunion for ex-Invisible Oranges editors. Or my intervention. Really could go either way at this point.

Anyway, leading this exit interview is the person who will be taking over monthly metal coverage at Stereogum, Brad Sanders. Brad was my first and only choice for carrying on the unruly metal legacy on this website. Worry not, metaller: You’re going to be safe within the warm embrace of his battle vest. Plus, Brad has two things going for him that the recent leadership of this column (hi, it’s me) did not: One, he can write, and two, he has an actual interest in covering relevant metal.

OK. I’m going to duck out and hand things over to Brad. I’ll see you again for the last time in the blurbs for our 10 best metal albums of the year. Behold. Enter Sanders.

I’m Brad Sanders, a writer and radio host who has been bloviating professionally about metal since 2011. You may have seen my byline in the pages of Decibel, heard my interviews on Bandcamp Radio, or read my work right here on Stereogum. I was honored when Ian asked me to take the torch from the Black Market, and I hope you’ll all stick around for my new column, Breaking The Oath, when it debuts in the New Year. My sensibility, as a metalhead and a writer, is a little different from the Black Market you’ve come to know and love. But I’m a voracious, lifelong metal listener, and I spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about this music that became the center of my life more than two decades ago. I look forward to sharing that passion with you every month. In January, the circle is meeting again. Who will be the first to fall in trance?

The first edition of the Black Market ran way back in February 2013, almost two years after Brandon Stosuy retired his “Haunting The Chapel” column on Stereogum. What was the foundational idea for the new column, and how did you assemble the initial team of Michael Nelson, Doug Moore, Wyatt Marshall, and Aaron Lariviere?

Doug Moore: As I recall it, the column was Michael’s invention, whole cloth. He knew there was an appetite for in-depth metal coverage at omnibus independent music blogs like Stereogum, where he’d just become a managing editor. He also knew the three of us contributors from his stint running Invisible Oranges, and inferred from our prior work together that we’d be interested in writing for a broader audience than just underground metal die-hards. I applaud him getting other writers involved at all because it would have been much easier for him to run the column solo rather than corralling a bunch of freaks every month.

Wyatt Marshall: I’m assuming this one is for Mike, who was really a mentor to me, and I know a lot of others who made their way up through Invisible Oranges. Mike was the one who was always giving me cool assignments and encouraging me to pitch features and take on pieces that might have seemed a bit daunting. So when he asked me to write alongside him, Aaron, and Doug for a new metal column after he had taken the managing editor role at Stereogum, I was humbled and probably a bit nervous. Thank you, Mike. What a treat it’s been to share the music that captivates us — from the glorious to the goo. The only piece that was missing was Ian, and we remedied that not long after.

Of the 15 picks in that first column, from VHÖL to Woe to Nails to Anciients, what’s stuck with you the most 11 years later?

Doug: It’s clear that we were onto something from the beginning because three of the bands I wrote about in that column — Wormed, Inter Arma, and KEN mode — are among my favorite active bands today. The fourth band I wrote about, Vuyvr, might be in that company, too, if they’d continued to release music. On top of that, among the acts that the other fellows covered, I remain a fan of Aosoth, and am now in a band with Chris from Woe. I also still love that photo of Abbath vogue-ing in front of the farmhouse. The more things change, the more they stay the same, I guess.

Wyatt: I think it’s got to be the Ash Borer track I wrote about, “Oblivion’s Spring.” Listening to that now evokes what was such a vibrant, new era of US black metal that was in full force in the early 2010s. Ash Borer and affiliated bands like Fell Voices were introducing this crazy long-winded, experimental, raw atmospheric black metal then. It had a really mysterious, unsettling, rabid, but alluring force buried in it. It had a really DIY quality to it, too. Who were these bands playing 20-minute plus songs of just insane riffing, Sisyphean blasting, and harrowing shrieks that seemed to channel some primal darkness? Now, it feels like everyone goes long, but when Ash Borer were doing it, it was indecipherable, disorienting, and fascinating. Massive and earthshaking, another wave of boundary-pushing black metal from the northwest. Listening to it, I feel like I can still smell the back room of Tommy’s Tavern.

The membership of the Black Market brain trust has shifted a few times over the years. Ian, how did you come to join the crew? And everyone else (except the immortal Wyatt, who never left), what made you decide to step away?

Ian Chainey: Wyatt is truly immortal, the laconic Blade among us techno-raving word vampires.

As far as I remember, I joined the column because Nelson liked some of my writing at Invisible Oranges, which is funny because, if you didn’t know better, it seemed like I had a clean, clear, and concise style. Nope, those virtues were accidental, simply a byproduct of the intense time crunch of running a busy website. The joke is on you, Mike. Turns out my authentic “voice” is a rambling suicide note that occasionally has music criticism in it.

Anyway, I was pretty burned out editing IO. By the end of my tenure, which I believe is immortalized in Wikipedia as “short” and nothing more, Wyatt and I were running articles solely to make each other, and crucially no one else, laugh, such as the “Metal Law” series. When you’re writing for an audience of two, it’s time to leave the hall. So, I quit writing for good. Then, like an omnipotent Greek god meddling with the lives of moronic mortals, Nelson swooped in. Come in and blurb, he said. That’s all you’ve got to do, he said. Initially, I wanted to write under a pen name so my day job career wouldn’t suffer any more collateral damage. The gang talked me out of it, and now I have bylines under bands named Anal Stabwound and songs about getting tug jobs from aliens. I guess the joke is on me.

Doug: When I signed on as the temporary leader of the column, I had already concluded that I was not going to pursue my music criticism “career” much further for a number of reasons. I’d started writing about metal on the internet in 2005, and by the time I took the reins, I was already pretty burned out on coming up with ways to say “the riffs are sick.” I also began touring more as a musician around that time, and the resultant personal relationships with bands I wanted to cover put me in an awkward position as a critic. And as my stint progressed, I became uncomfortable with the way that nominally independent press outlets were being subsumed into artist/label PR machinery as the decline of magazine publishing squeezed writers and editors. My run was kind of a “one last job” scenario as a result, and in retrospect, I’m proud that I held on for as long as I did.

Wyatt: I was going to roll out whenever Ian headed out. Ride or die.

What column are you proudest of?

Doug: After revisiting many of the column intros I wrote back in the day, I found that the most entertaining reread was one I almost didn’t publish: the throwaway July 2017 entry about using YouTube to slow down or speed up classic metal records. As one might expect, my silliest writing about metal was also my best.

Wyatt: I very rarely took up the lead on writing the intro, but if I’m looking at the few column intros I wrote, I think the feature on Fiadh Productions takes it by a hair — the label, run by Bariann Tuite, has become such a refreshing presence and force in underground metal, and has put out such amazing music from a wide variety of bands. It’s the kind of thing that is really worth shining a light on.

I also really enjoyed putting together the intro on Fluisteraars and Turia and the Dutch black metal scene, a movement we’d been watching and championing for several years. Not a regular column, but another good entry was the 2018 year-end list, when we listed the split De Oord from Fluisteraars and Turia as the number one album of the year. It’s a two-track EP that totals over half an hour in length, and it’s thematically based on the intersection of two rivers in the Netherlands. To a casual reader looking for some metal recommendations, it’s about as obscure as it could get. I think prior to that, we had rules — things like entries on the best album list must be actual full-length albums, with no EPs, no splits, and so on, and we just threw it out the window. I think that one probably caused some head-scratching at first glance, but I think we ended up convincing a lot of people it was maybe the best thing that came out that year. From time to time, we point to that as precedent to essentially do whatever we want.

But who am I kidding? The best intro could be any of the dozens from Ian, Doug, or Mike. Ian set the bar on insane, esoteric essays that, whenever they’re published, are among the best music writing anywhere. Truly one of a kind. Who else writes 3,000 words of data driven analysis of the “trifecta” and throws in multiple charts? He invented a freaking board game for our year-end column one year, not to mention Tic Tac Dio. I crack up reading this one that promises to disappoint anyone looking for their favorite album on our 2023 year-end list.

Ian: There are the columns that took months to report out, like trying to track down the fake band in the movie The Gate, that are lodged firmly in my brain because I had to expend so much energy to make them happen. The one on the Velvet Unicorn was an off-and-on odyssey that burned up at least two years of my life. Very sweaty. However, the one column I think epitomizes my time at the helm is when I interviewed baseball catcher Tom Murphy about being the only player in the major leagues who had metal playing over the PA as they walked to the plate. Murphy mentioned his minor league team instituted “Tommy Tuesdays,” granting him unfettered access to the playlist during batting practice. Thus, as one does, I scoured Baseball-Reference to test if his OPS increased when games were played those days. (It did.) Of course, nobody cared; it was a classic DOA column. But it is one of those “lol, how are they letting me write about this stuff?” experiences that we’ve ended up accruing a lot of under this masthead.

Other than that, I’m proud of how the rare Wyatt intros came together. I wish we did more of those. They’re some of the best things we ran.

Are there any columns you’ve written over the years that you wish you could have back? Let’s say excluding coverage of artists who you later discovered were shitheads.

Doug: I can’t remember which column it was, but the entire premise of the one I wrote about MIDI “covers” of classic death metal songs was a major miss. Those tracks were definitely just Guitar Pro transcriptions that someone had bounced and posted on YouTube. I am a dumbass.

Ian: Besides never getting anything into Longform.org, which has brought great shame to my ancestors, there was one intro I wrote about Amorphis’ “Black Winter Day” that attempted to unpack from various angles why that central melody is so earworm-y. Nearly every interview bailed on me in the 11th hour, so I had to eat a bunch of shit trying to get it across the finish line. I remember looking at my impending deadline like a hungry werewolf, watching the first rays of the morning sun creep over the horizon. Seriously, there’s nothing more disheartening to a writer than seeing the wrong side of a sunrise. Anyway, Amorphisgate is my white whale. Every year, I reopen the draft and peck away at it before getting depressed and trunking it again. I humbly request that, when I die, someone pins it to my chest and rolls my body into a furnace. Kafka wasn’t brave enough to take that step. I am.

Really, the columns I’m most regretful of are the ones we never published. No one wanted to go on record about Lords Of The Crimson Alliance. I couldn’t find a dev to help me realize Metal GeoGuessr. The First Annual Heavy Metal Magic: The Gathering Tournament kept getting delayed. There’s still a pile of research papers on my desk detailing what makes a good workout song. I’ll probably think of these missed opportunities on my pre-furnace deathbed rather than what I published, which mainly was interviewing metal bands about fishing or whatever.

The Black Market, especially in recent years, has highlighted what I’ll admiringly call “weird shit.” Less Mastodon and Lamb Of God, more borderline unlistenable brutal tech-sludge with 12 listeners on Bandcamp. How did that identity emerge? Was it conscious?

Doug: It was conscious in the sense that we knew many readers would expect us to cover the big names in the genre, and we chose to ignore those expectations. I can’t speak for the other guys, but for me, part of the appeal of producing a metal column at a place like Stereogum was the opportunity to put profoundly unusual music — which is what I organically prefer when it comes to metal — in front of readers who might have landed on the site for reasons that didn’t have to do with metal at all. How many chances do you get to expose fans of Chvrches or Kendrick Lamar to a band like Putridity? To me, that’s a lot more fun than reinforcing the metal culture consensus, and it’s hopefully what readers will remember about the column, to the extent that they remember anything.

Wyatt: I think a lot of it is just where our tastes as listeners naturally go. But I think that’s a testament to just the thriving communities and scenes that make up the metal underground. There are entire sounds buried beneath the mainstream that are massively rich worlds unto themselves. It might take a little bit more digging to get there, but that’s the motivation to share it. It’s why we put this thing together for as long as we did.

That said, I think we know some acts don’t need the exposure. So we might choose instead to highlight the high caliber underground that is every bit, and often much more, exciting, challenging, and visionary. I go back to featuring the Fluisteraars/Turia split EP as the number one album on our year-end list one year. We truly believed it, and I think we’d rather shine a light on something the casual metalhead might not have heard of before.

Ian: This answer has the potential to get long and in the weeds like an unchecked Burmese python infestation in the Florida Everglades. Short answer: (1) we’re freaks, and (2) yes. As for the longer answer…

Me and Doug’s tastes have always skewed avant and outré. For the most part, in the early days, we successfully suppressed the desire to write about, like, Mulk in the column because we didn’t think anyone would have the stomach for it. I know I joke a lot, but I do think Stereogum does a really good job covering niche music, both in these genre columns and across the site at large. But…yeah…. Even though we could drop the odd Wormed track into the column because the column was like stumbling upon an elephant graveyard if you accidentally clicked on it, the thought of blurbing Animals Killing People felt like a bridge too far. After all, we were metal ambassadors trying to convince people they should spend time with this stupid music style that dominated and maybe even enriched our lives.

So, it was hard to justify dedicating inches to what we’ve affectionately dubbed “goo” just because we were some of the few souls on the planet blessed/cursed with the same musical illness. Then, after campaigning his ass off for it, Doug ran a premiere for Wormed on main, and it was like, Welp, I guess we’re doing this. It was like crossing a rubicon of sewage, and I agree with Doug that it became fun to expose as many normal readers as possible to the depths of what metal has to offer. Once the seal was broken, I think I followed Wormed up with a premiere of Internal Suffering, and the only comment was something like, “These guys have the worst taste in music.” Oh, just wait.

As for why the weird shit kept getting weirder (and perhaps shittier), I think the factors are threefold. First, as someone who had the scales torched off their eyes by the flamethrower that was the Aquarius Records email list, I’ve always chased the dragon of being baffled by music. But what baffles yesterday is normal today and boring tomorrow. That creep of the ordinary, the regular-degular disease afflicting all music nerds, is further exacerbated by the behind-the-scenes consequences of music blogging, specifically that, due to the deluge of announcements and promos, external repetition keeps redistricting “normal” and resetting the baseline. Like, this isn’t a flex, but it is something I need to talk to my therapist about: My normal is now so far away from a normal person’s normal by dint of me treading water in this mud pit for 20-plus years. I kept moving left of center to find something fresh, and then, as soon as I knew it, I was on a train to Gooville with Encenathrakh as my conductor.

Second, my general approach to music coverage is that big players like Mastodon and Lamb Of God have such massive audiences that writing about them is a waste of time. No band with a respectable Iron Maiden Number gets much out of appearing in The Black Market. However, a brutal tech-sludge with 12 listeners? First, I mean, where is it? Don’t hold out on me, Brad. But seriously, those bands receive a massive bump from getting blurbed. Oftentimes, we’re the first big publication to even sniff at that stuff. While my absolutely inept prognostication powers have become a meme, Wyatt has broken a ton of little-known bands to a broader audience. Choosing to champion the small up-and-comers makes a difference and strengthens the scene, and I have no qualms about focusing my coverage that way.

Finally, because an archaic sense of ethics burdens me like Yoda perched on the back of Luke, I need to cover things I genuinely enjoy. I can’t fake the funk. The reason we stopped covering Blood Incantation is because I don’t like Blood Incantation — no offense to Blood Incantation. Besides my penchant for being unbearably snarky and drive-bying bands within other write-ups like the dedicated world-class hater that I am, I think the last time we even ran something remotely negative in the blurb section was when I delicately panned an Enslaved album that we shouldn’t have been covering in the first place. The List-Making Industrial Complex demands a generally positive outlook for a variety of reasons that are too boring and inside-baseball to enumerate in this long-ass answer everyone already tapped out on 500 words ago. If you’re a freak, you can hear me prattle on about the philosophy of metal list-making on innumerable podcasts that I’m tellingly never invited back to again. So, to keep this short before the band plays me off, when I became responsible for half of the music selections for the Black Market, I had to pick what I liked, and I like weird shit.

The Black Market is over. Michael Jordan has retired a second time; Scottie Pippen is a Rocket; Phil Jackson is off to LA. Elton Brand has just been drafted. (Alas, I’m Elton Brand.) What are your fondest memories of this crazy thing you kept going for over a decade?

Doug: Elton, can you fix the Sixers, please? My fondest memories of The Black Market entirely consist of talking with the other guys who worked on the column, about music or otherwise, outside the bounds of the feature itself — the real treasure was indeed the friends we made along the way. I also had a lot of fun mixing it up in the very active comment sections below the column back in the old times. That’s a part of the internet we grew up with that I miss these days.

Wyatt: It’s crazy to think that this column has been part of my life for so long — nearly a third of it, longer than many things you consider foundational to your identity. Lots of fond memories have come from our team Slack, which is an oddball Pandora’s box brain dump, sort of a hybrid support group and local dive bar (we’ll definitely keep it going). It’s where I feel like I became friends with Ian and Aaron — Doug I see semi-regularly in real life. I’ve learned so much about music from these guys. But I think the fondest memories are just the general feeling of spotlighting music that wasn’t getting coverage on blogs or websites of Stereogum’s size and nature. That and the delight of seeing the column go up, opening it, and being wormholed away into a whole new metal or metal-adjacent world through the wizardry of an Ian column.

Ian: As a lifelong defender of basketball players who can’t jump, Elton Brand was good, and as long as you don’t trick Baron Davis into blurbing for you or give Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons max extensions, you’re going to be fine.

I think my fondest memory will be hanging with my buds. All of us are close friends, amazingly, despite Aaron liking Nevermore, and while the acrid stench of flop sweat permeated many of my emails when it came time to get down to business, it’s simply a joy talking shop and sharing a life with everyone. Making and keeping adult friends is hard, so I’m happy we had this thing that acted like glue as we all hurtled toward oblivion in other aspects of our lives.

As for specifics, you know, there are these moments of absurdity that surface in the chaotic, roiling soup of my mind that make me laugh. Most of them are one-liners — Conjureth’s name sounding like a magician trying to explain to their blind date what they do for work, that kind of stuff. Others are blurbs like Aaron’s Into Coffin write-up. And there were a bunch of truly outlandish moments that never made the column, like the time I made Kirk Windstein’s wife predict how every NFL team would perform in the playoffs based on how much she liked their uniforms. What made this column truly fun, though, was that the other guys weren’t just writing about metal every month but really pushing what writing about metal could be. I’ll miss that. I mostly made bad jokes. I won’t miss that.

So, yeah, I don’t know what legacy The Black Market will have. That’s obviously not for me to decide. But what I’ll always hold with me is being around these super-talented writers who are also great people, and in this sick, sad world, that fills up my heart. The Black Market was Michael Nelson, Aaron Lariviere, Doug Moore, Wyatt Marshall, and this idiot: –Ian Chainey