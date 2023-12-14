The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2023

Huzzah, the listpocalypse is upon us. Behold, the Black Market is here to confuse and annoy you with the annual list of our favorite metal albums. Column writers, past and present, once again voted for their most-loved releases of 2023. This top 10 is the result. Is your most-loved album here? It is not. Did we list any albums that normal people listen to? Again, probably not. Is this a list so frustratingly niche and packed with impenetrable metal that it asks why we’re even allowed to do this? Yes, of course. In fact, this might be one of our most infuriating countdowns, so much so that the metal powers that be have taken notice. As soon as I sent this list to the Stereogum mothership, I was indicted on 666 counts of poser fraud and must surrender myself to Metal Law authorities immediately. This is what we get for not listening to Tomb Mold.

Anyway, it has been a busy year chipping away in the metal mines in search of gems. If you’re checking in with us for the first time, you’ve missed 110 blurbs for 110 frustratingly niche and impenetrable releases. You also missed us:

But enough about the near-past. As is tradition, I’m copy-pasting Aaron’s annual disclaimer so we can get this show on the road:

As the sacrificial goat chosen to kick this thing off, it is my job to deliver the bad news up front: This list will disappoint you. (Also, ranked year-end lists are dumb, dumber than our usual lists, which is saying something.) Apologies if this sounds familiar. I can’t say this in clearer terms than I did last year, and I won’t try, so let’s go ahead and make your disappointment an annual tradition, like drinking spoiled eggnog and laying waste to a public restroom. No apologies, however, for the contents of this list, which is objectively perfect to the extent it accurately reflects our collective favorites. Presumably, it looks nothing like your personal list, which makes sense because, last we checked and despite our best efforts, we are not you. For better or worse, just like last year, we made a collective choice to eschew grand narratives and editorial coherence and instead give you our unvarnished favorites — the things we loved most (or hated least). Life is short, cruel, and full of idiots (like us), so this is what you get. Happy December.

There we go. As always, please drop your own top 20 in the comments. They’re one of my favorite things to read every year. And, hey, thanks for reading the column. See you next year. –Ian Chainey