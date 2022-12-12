The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2022

Welcome to the Black Market’s 2022 favorite metal albums extravaganza. As always, we’re sponsored by sleep deprivation, depression, and an insatiable need to hear heavy metal to make it all go away. We have 10 of the finest slabs of steel released this year on the docket for you today. But first, an intro that neatly sums up the state of metal and the years ahead.

Uh. 2022! By every possible definition, that was a year. You bet it was.

Look, anything I could write will age horribly. The lone truism I hold onto is that whatever you want to say about metal is immediately contradicted by whatever metal you’re not considering at that exact moment. Such is the pain of plotting the infinite expanse of one of music’s more paradoxical genres.

What’s that? Oh, yeah, I’m also extremely not good at prognostication. In between 2021’s last gasps, I wrote this:

I need you to remember this one and bring it up in December 2022 because I am going to write something incredibly rash. In the same way I’ve doomed Relic Point and Plain Cheese Pizza to obscurity, I am going to make a career-crushing pronouncement about this Chilean quartet. If this doesn’t come true, I need you to throw this back in my face and save me from myself because I will kill again. OK. Deep breath. Here we go. Mental Devastation are going to be big.

Mental Devastation has 304 monthly listeners on Spotify. Do they deserve more? Absolutely. The Delusional Mystery Of The Self (Part 1) is still a banger. But the band is stuck in the Black Market Zone. I wish it the best. It is good. But, much to my chagrin and face, it is not big. (Because this will come up, Relic Point has 21 monthly listeners on Spotify. Plain Cheese Pizza has four. Clearly, if you want to make music a career, it is in your best interest not to make music I like.)

How do I keep deep-sixing bands like this? It’s incredible. It’s not even a bit at this point. Where are Mulder and Scully? If you sat me down and forced me to predict whether Lorna Shore or a UK garage-influenced goregrind band named Goreage would be the bigger deal next year, I’d be like, “…tell me, who is in Goreage?” How have I managed to live this long? If I were a Neanderthal, half of me would be sloshing around inside a saber-toothed tiger by now.

So, here’s the deal. I am so bad at all of this. We can either play The Game of Metal again or…hold on. I have an idea. To rectify my divination dysfunction, I’ve crafted a one-intro-fits-all template you can fill in anytime. Please answer the 14 prompts below and plug your responses into the corresponding blank spots in the text. Some might call this a Madlibs, or even a Metal-libs, although I think a “metal-lib” is what keeps Bardo up at night. Whatever! It’s time for your forever-current year-end wrap-up!

1. What year is it?

2. Name an album you think is underappreciated.

3. What’s your favorite album this year?

4. If you accidentally backed over a panda in a steamroller, what sound would it make?

5. Use the Random Word Generator. Generate one word.

6. What band did we cover that you liked the least this year?

7. What’s the most inconsequential metal story of the year?

8. What’s the one band you can’t stand that your friends won’t shut up about?

9. What’s an album everyone loves that you don’t get?

10. Which Big Four band released the newest album?

11. Click the Random Band button on Encyclopaedia Metallum. Which band appeared? (If you get a sketchy band, click again. We’re not doing that.)

12. What is the first song on that band’s first release?

13. What year is it next year?

14. Email me your date of birth and social security number.

Wow, it’s the end of [1. year]. Where did the time go? It feels just like yesterday that [2. underappreciated album] was released. Do people even remember that one? I’m not trying to curry favor, but it is a great record and you are very smart. Anyway, we’ve made a list of some similar albums released in [1. year] we’re sure we’ll never forget once next year’s promos start coming out. And I already know what you’re thinking: is [3. favorite album] here? No. I was too busy listening to technical [4. panda noise], [5. Random Word Generator]core, and traditional [6. least favorite Black Market band]-inspired metal to get to that one. But, hey, what has made our list is a fine summation of the year. And what a year it has been. Back in January, it seemed like we’d be talking about [7. inconsequential story] forever. But then, like clockwork, [8. friend’s favorite] did that extremely cancellable thing, and everything changed. Totally makes sense in hindsight, though. I never liked them. And remember the discourse around [9. friend’s loved album]? That was a wild few months. I’m glad we all agree, in the cold light of morning, that it’s awful. But now it’s cold, old December, and there’s another boring [10. Big Four band] album, and everything seems back in order in the metal world. So, with absolutely nothing of consequence to say, I’d like to send you off with something inspirational and/or infuriating. In the words of [11. random band], “[12. first song].” And that says it all, really. Goodbye, [1. year]. Hello, [13. next year]. Stay safe, take care of yourselves, and fascist, racist, misogynist, homophobic, transphobic metalheads can fuck off.

There you go. That last sentence should hold up, at least. Next order of business: Since this is the year’s final column, let’s follow up on some column topics I’ve been tracking.

Were more metal full-lengths released in 2022 than ever before?

At the time I’m writing this, the record is 2020’s 9,248 full-lengths. There have been 7,994 full-lengths released or slated to be released in 2022. That’s slightly off 2020’s 11-month pace of 8,409. Either way, and everyone please chant this like we’re on a game show, “Metal, there is a lot of it.”

Real quick, live albums are also down from 2020’s peak of 597, but 2022’s 424 seem likely to eclipse last year’s mark of 445.

Who holds the Trad Belt?

Q1: Tower – Shock to the System (2021)

Q2: Satan – Earth Infernal

Q3: Sumerlands – Dreamkiller

Q4: Riot City – Electric Elite

Were more new black metal bands formed this year than death metal bands?

Way more: 305 to 167. Also, someone is keeping tabs on “metal subgenre percentage of yearly albums” now. You can follow MetalStats for more.

Also also, I wouldn’t make anything of this since Metallum’s numbers are constantly in flux, but new band formations, on the whole, are down again for the 10th straight year.

Alright, enough gum-flapping. The listpocalypse is upon us. The following best-of was created using my proprietary ranking formula. This process is so steeped in common sense I can’t believe I’m even explaining it again, but here’s the methodology: I asked every Black Market maker, past and present, to rank their favorite 20 albums. Next, based on frequency and order, we winnowed that long list down to a shortlist. I then booted up Civilization II and named each civilization after the shortlisted artists. Eight thousand simulations ensued. I tabulated which artists made it to Alpha Centauri the most times. That left us with 10 albums. However, the final order was decided by my spiritual advisor, an 11-year-old golden retriever named Kevin, who honestly can’t stand me. But his barks are wise, and he didn’t try to bite me too often, so we have a great list! See! It’s basically the same listmaking process as everyone else. Well, I guess Decibel asks a mastiff. Doris has good taste but also hates me. It is what it is.

Is it list time, then? No! A reminder: This is a Black Market list. It will surely confound, disgruntle, dissatisfy, and frustrate. So, as is tradition, I’m copy-pasting Aaron’s annual disclaimer:

As the sacrificial goat chosen to kick this thing off, it is my job to deliver the bad news up front: This list will disappoint you. (Also, ranked year-end lists are dumb, dumber than our usual lists, which is saying something.) Apologies if this sounds familiar. I can’t say this in clearer terms than I did last year, and I won’t try, so let’s go ahead and make your disappointment an annual tradition, like drinking spoiled eggnog and laying waste to a public restroom. No apologies, however, for the contents of this list, which is objectively perfect to the extent it accurately reflects our collective favorites. Presumably, it looks nothing like your personal list, which makes sense because, last we checked and despite our best efforts, we are not you. For better or worse, just like last year, we made a collective choice to eschew grand narratives and editorial coherence and instead give you our unvarnished favorites — the things we loved most (or hated least). Life is short, cruel, and full of idiots (like us), so this is what you get. Happy December.

And jeez, are we ever going to test Aaron’s we’re-not-you clause this year. Strap in.

Now is it list time? NO! Two final notes before we get to the goods.

1. Scarcity’s Aveilut and Nite’s Voices Of The Kronian Moon would’ve placed highly if the bands in question didn’t contain friends. If you haven’t yet, give those a listen! They’re great. It’s not their fault that the players like us, but it definitely suggests extreme personality flaws and questionable judgement.

2. Please, drop your own top 20 in the comments below. It is one of my favorite things to read every year and it exposes me to so much music. I can’t wait to take a look at your lists. And, as always, thanks for coming around and reading my slop.

Enough. Our favorites beckon. –Ian Chainey