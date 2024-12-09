Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, & Andrew Wyatt Share Golden Globe-Nominated “Beautiful That Way”

In director Gia Coppola’s new movie The Last Showgirl, Pamela Anderson plays a veteran showgirl whose show abruptly closes, leaving her life and career in limbo after 30 years in the game. The movie features a new Miley Cyrus song called “Beautiful That Way,” which Cyrus cowrote with Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt. (Wyatt also did the score.) The song was nominated for a Golden Globe today, before it was even available for public consumption, but now it’s out in the world for you to hear. Check it out below.

The Last Showgirl hits theaters 12/13.