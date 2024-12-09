Golden Globes 2025: Nominees Includes Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Ex-Yuck Frontman Daniel Blumberg

The Golden Globes aren’t exactly the most prestigious awards show in the world, especially after the events of the past few years. But people still show up for the big night, and it still works as a vaguely important predictor for the Oscars. You can usually count on the list of Golden Globes nominees to be heavy on pop stars, partly because lots of pop stars do good work in movies and on TV and partly because the Globes love to put famous people on their annual show. This year’s slate of nominees was unveiled this morning, and it’s once again heavy on musicians.

As widely predicted, Ariana Grande is now a Golden Globe nominee. She’s up for Best Supporting Actor — or, as the Globes put it, Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture — for her work in the smash Wicked musical. Grande is up against fellow ex-baby pop star Selena Gomez, who’s nominated for her role in another musical, Emilia Pérez. That role has already won Gomez an award; at Cannes, she shared Best Actress honors with the rest of the film’s female cast. Her Emilia Pérez castmate Zoe Saldaña is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress, as are Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave, and my personal pick, Margaret Qualley for The Substance. (The Substance did really well overall.)

This year, Selena Gomez is a double nominee. She’s also up for Best Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy for Only Murders In The Building. This is her third nomination for that show; she’s never won.

The Best Original Score nominees include Daniel Blumberg, former leader of the underrated indie rock band Yuck, for The Brutalist. Blumberg faces off against Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, already two-time Golden Globe Winners, who are nominated for their sick-ass Challengers score. Other Best Original Score nominees include Volker Bertelmann, otherwise known as Hauschka, for Conclave, as well as Kris Bowers for The Wild Robot, Hans Zimmer for Dune: Part Two, and Clément Ducol and Camille for Emilia Pérez.

Lykke Li co-wrote “Beautiful That Way,” the Miley Cyrus song from the upcoming The Last Showgirl, with Cyrus and Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt, and that one is up for Best Original Song. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are also up for that award; they co-wrote the track “Compress/Repress” with director Luca Guadagnino. Clément Ducol and Camille are nominated for two different Emilia Pérez songs, “El Mal” and “Mi Camino”; they co-wrote the former with director Jacques Audiard. Robbie Williams is nominated for co-writing “Forbidden Road,” from his new CGI-monkey biopic Better Man, with Freddy Wexler and Sacha Skarbek, while Maren Morris is nominated alongside a whole bunch of co-writers for the Wild Robot song “Kiss The Sky.”

Also Timothée Chalamet is nominated for Best Actor — in drama, not in Musical/Comedy — for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, and Edward Norton is up for Supporting Actor for his role as Pete Seeger in the same film. On the TV side, occasional pop star Donald Glover is nominated for Best Actor – Drama for Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The Golden Globes are happening 1/5, and they’ll air live on CBS and Paramount+.