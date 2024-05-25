Selena Gomez Among Best Actress Winners At Cannes Film Festival

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

News May 25, 2024 3:24 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Over the weekend, Jacques Audiard’s musical crime comedy film Emilia Pérez premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Selena Gomez, who starred in the Spanish movie, was awarded Best Actress for her role as a drug lord’s wife, along with her castmates Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldña, and Adriana Paz.

Gomez, who released “Single Soon” last summer, was Golden Globe-nominated this year, and has a Linda Ronstadt biopic coming up. She also has Benny Blanco, the greatest prize of all. The buzzy film got a nine-minute standing ovation and is reportedly being acquired by Netflix.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

