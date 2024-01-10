Selena Gomez Confirmed To Star In New Linda Ronstadt Biopic

In 2019, Linda Ronstadt was the subject of a documentary, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice. Now she’s getting the biopic treatment too, with a fellow Number Ones artist lined up to portray her on screen.

Selena Gomez will play Ronstadt in a feature film about the country-rocker’s life, Rolling Stone reports. No details on a title or release date have been revealed, but the movie is being co-produced by James Keach and Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan.

Fans began to speculate about the casting after Gomez posted an Instagram story featuring Ronstadt’s 2013 memoir Simple Dreams. Ronstadt and Gomez are both Mexican-American, and there’s definitely enough resemblance between them for the casting to make sense. Gomez recently told the SmartLess podcast that she wants to focus on acting and her other ventures after releasing one last album. Her most recent single, “Single Soon,” dropped in August.