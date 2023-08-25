A new season of Only Murders In The Building is airing right now, but Selena Gomez is in music mode. Although her next album isn’t finished yet, Gomez is releasing a new song today to tide her fans over until the record she’s billing as “SG3.” (Selena Gomez has released more than two albums, even if you leave out her Disney era, but whatever.) “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez wrote on Instagram this week. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

“Single Soon” (a somewhat confusing title when you’re teasing your upcoming song) arrives today with a video that seems to reference Carrie Bradshaw’s Post-it Note breakup scene from Sex And The City. The song has a big, shimmery synth sound that sounds like something off of Taylor Swift’s 1989 or, I guess, Midnights. It will be interesting to see whether this shoots straight to #1 like “Lose You To Love Me” did back in 2019. Watch below.