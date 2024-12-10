SZA Previews Music From Lana Which Now Appears To Be The Same Thing As SOS Deluxe

News December 9, 2024 8:59 PM By Danielle Chelosky

SZA Previews Music From Lana Which Now Appears To Be The Same Thing As SOS Deluxe

News December 9, 2024 8:59 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In March, SZA assured fans that her highly anticipated project Lana was “bout to drop.” However, shortly after, the beloved R&B artist said Lana needed more time, but the deluxe edition of her 2022 album SOS would arrive “asap.” Still, neither are here, but today she posted a teaser that implies that Lana is the deluxe edition of SOS, and it’s arriving soon.

A couple of weeks ago, SZA told Kai Cenat that Lana is coming before the end of the year (SOS dropped two years ago today, frustrating all the music critics who already put out their year-end lists). In the teaser clip, SZA squats in the woods to pee, while a dreamy song plays in the background sampling the Isley Brothers’ “Voyage To Atlantis.” At the end, the title “Lana” appears above “SOS Deluxe.” The caption reads, “Clock starts now . Happy anniversary.” Watch below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SZA (@sza)


Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Charli XCX Talks The Velvet Underground & Nico, Lana Del Rey Celebrates Jack Antonoff At Variety’s Hitmakers Awards

1 day ago 0

The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2024

4 days ago 0

Neither Ariana Grande Nor Cynthia Erivo Knew What “Holding Space” Meant

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest