SZA Previews Music From Lana Which Now Appears To Be The Same Thing As SOS Deluxe

In March, SZA assured fans that her highly anticipated project Lana was “bout to drop.” However, shortly after, the beloved R&B artist said Lana needed more time, but the deluxe edition of her 2022 album SOS would arrive “asap.” Still, neither are here, but today she posted a teaser that implies that Lana is the deluxe edition of SOS, and it’s arriving soon.

A couple of weeks ago, SZA told Kai Cenat that Lana is coming before the end of the year (SOS dropped two years ago today, frustrating all the music critics who already put out their year-end lists). In the teaser clip, SZA squats in the woods to pee, while a dreamy song plays in the background sampling the Isley Brothers’ “Voyage To Atlantis.” At the end, the title “Lana” appears above “SOS Deluxe.” The caption reads, “Clock starts now . Happy anniversary.” Watch below.

