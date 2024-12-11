Julien Baker and Torres are making country music together. We don’t yet know the precise nature of their collaboration. Baker and Torres are both queer Nashville-based singer-songwriters, and they’ve been rumored to have a collaborative project in the works for years. They haven’t announced an album together or anything yet, but it probably won’t be long now. Last night, the two of them got together to play a country song called “Sugar In The Tank” on The Tonight Show, and it was just awesome.

Earlier this fall, once the excitement around her big boygenius tour started to ebb, Julien Baker went off on a run of solo shows. In October, she played a few nights at New York’s Webster Hall. During one of those shows, Torres joined her onstage, and they debuted a couple of songs together. They recently launched a website, and they’ll play some festivals together next year. We can probably assume that more announcements are on the way. In the meantime, there’s last night’s Fallon performnace.

“Sugar In The Tank” is a soaring old-school country-rocker, and Baker and Torres both leaned hard into classic country signifiers during the performance. They both wore nudie suits with flowers and rhinestones. Torres played guitar, and Baker played banjo. They were backed by a full band, including pedal steel and fiddle. Baker sang most of the love-song lyrics, with Torres joining in on soaring harmonies. It sounded magnificent. Below, check out the performance and the duo’s upcoming dates.

TOUR DATES:

3/27-30 – Knoxville, TN @ Big ears Festival

4/26-27 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival

5/15-18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

6/20-22 – Highmount, NY @ Mountain Jam

6/20-22 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

7/04-05 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown

Tonight, Julien Baker and Torres will play New York’s tiny Mercury Lounge.