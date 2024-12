Baths, the one-person project from the Los Angeles musician Will Wiesenfeld, came up during the early-’00s chillwave moment and released three albums over the course of that decade. It’s been silent for a while. The last Baths album was 2017’s Romaplasm, and other than a 2020 B-sides collection, the project has been mostly quiet since then, while Wiesenfeld has continued to release music through his dance-music alter-ego Geotic. But now Baths is back.

In a few months, Will Wiesenfeld will release Gut, his first new Baths album in seven years. Wiesenfeld started making the album before the COVID lockdown, and it’s been finished for a couple of years. He produced all of it himself, and some of the songs have live drums. The album uses guitars and strings, too, and a press release claims noisier post-punk influences like Gilla Band, Protomartyr, and A Frames.

“Sea Of Men” is a jittery indie-pop track with a whole lot of falsetto. Here’s what Wiesenfeld has to say about the LP:

I find myself thinking about how confusingly animal I often feel — present in body but dissociative in spirit, instinctual. An entire life where appetite comes first and “carnal is a normal mode,” leaving little room to discover anything new about myself while constantly scavenging for the next gratification… I think about men, and sex, quite literally all the time. To make a new album that felt like an actual honest effort meant exploring this fact further than Iā€™ve ever been comfortable with, with no regard to personal embarrassment or relatability… Iā€™m sketching my strongest and most pervasive feelings out quickly and treating their roughness as gospel, then exploring them in greater detail with the added sheen of time and perspective. I ended up not just writing about sex but also about personal shortcomings, dreamless living, harmful fantasies, and dissonant self-identities, things I also think about all the time.

In the self-directed “Sea Of Men” video, Wiesenfeld and his backing band wear matching black dresses and play to a small audience in an all-white room. Below, check out that video and the Gut tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Eyewall”

02 “Sea Of Men”

03 “Peacocking”

04 “Eden”

05 “Homosexuals”

06 “Cedar Stairwell”

07 “American Mythos”

08 “Chaos”

09 “Governed”

10 “Verity”

11 “The Sound Of A Blooming Flower”

Gut is out 2/21 on Basement’s Basement.