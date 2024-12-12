Pusha T Says Clipse Album Is “Done,” Drake Lawsuit Is “Crazy”

We’re still waiting on that Clipse reunion album. For a while now, rap-legend brothers Pusha T and Malice have been back together, working on a new LP produced entirely by their old comrade Pharrell. The album, apparently titled Let Got Sort ‘Em Out, will be Clipse’s first since 2009. In September, they told Rolling Stone that it would be out by the end of the year. Clipse still have a few weeks before they blow that deadline, but I wouldn’t put money on it. Still, Pusha would like to assure the world that the new Clipse album is, at the very least, complete.

On Saturday, Pusha did a live-onstage interview with Ari Melber at a Saint & Citizen event at Miami’s Art Basel. When Melber asked about the status of the new album, Pusha talked about being proud of it, and he assured the audience that the complete album exists and that he’s got it on his phone:

Y’all know how we’re very precious with this music. We are very, very meticulous about everything that we do when it comes to that. We take long. We always take long. People be mad, but it’s OK because it’s done. I’m telling y’all, it’s done, I promise y’all. It’s in my phone.

.@PUSHA_T reveals the new Clipse album, produced from top to bottom by Pharrell, is done and currently on his phone. Ready for new Clipse music? pic.twitter.com/t5fy1Y8r8D — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) December 10, 2024

Melber also asked Pusha the obvious question about the feud between his old buddy Drake and his “Nosetalgia” collaborator Kendrick Lamar. You will not be shocked to learn that Pusha thinks Kendrick won, and he brought up Drake’s two lawsuits against Universal, the company that holds the contracts for both Drake and Kendrick. (They’re technically pre-action petitions at the moment, not lawsuits, but everyone knows what he means.) When asked how Kendrick won, Pusha had this to say:

Kendrick is a lyricist that talks to your soul. You can be clever. You can say cute things. You can do things in cadences and so on and so forth, right? But the truth really hurts. The truth cuts deep. And I think what Kendrick was doing was really talking to his soul. I believe that, and I believe that would cause you to take out. That’ll cause you to sue. That’ll cause you to do a lot of things; it’s crazy.