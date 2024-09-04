Clipse Reunion Album Let God Sort Em Out Will Be Released This Year

Legendary Virginia Beach rap duo Clipse went on hiatus around 2010, when group member Malice committed himself to Christianity and changed his name to No Malice. But Clipse have been publicly pondering the idea of a reunion album since 2016. They got back together onstage at their longtime collaborator Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival two years ago, and their John Legend collab “Birds Don’t Sing” debuted at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show earlier this summer. Now, Clipse say that their fourth album will arrive this year.

Writer Andre Gee recently visited Virginia Beach to profile the reunited Clipse for Rolling Stone. Gee reports that Clipse’s new album Let God Sort Em Out, their first since 2009’s Til The Casket Drops, is “due later this year.” In the article, the brothers Pusha T and Malice — he’s back to calling himself Malice — say that they got serious about their reunion while mourning the loss of their mother in 2021. Pharrell produced the entire LP, and Pusha says that Pharrell is ready to make another record with them after this one. Let God Sort Em Out includes a Nas verse that Pusha has been chasing for years. Also: “The whole album is laced with a tag of a woman saying, ‘this is culturally inappropriate’; they tell me it was originally going to be a watermark for advances, but they liked it so much they kept it.”

Elsewhere in the article, Malice reflects on his name change:

I like the name Malice better. That’s who the Clipse is — Malice and Pusha… When I changed my name to No Malice, I was making a statement. There were things that needed to be said, lessons that needed to be learned. And I know exactly who I am. I have been cut to the heart. I am a new creation. I see things different, and I am able to assume any name I choose for myself.

