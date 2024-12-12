The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2024

2024 In Review December 12, 2024 1:45 PM By Chris DeVille

The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2024

2024 In Review December 12, 2024 1:45 PM By Chris DeVille

It’s time. Y’all have once again voted, and we have once again counted your votes. The results of the 2024 Gummy Awards are here.

Below, you’ll find lists of the top 10 vote-getters in the albums and songs categories. This year, we decided to lift our ban on multiple songs from the same artist because your choices spoke so resoundingly. Also, as promised, one voter was gifted a free Stereogum T-shirt.

Thanks as always for supporting Stereogum and for participating in the hallowed Gummys tradition. Check out your tasteful selections below.

STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2024

10

Wild Pink - Dulling The Horns (Fire Talk)

09

Fontanes D.C. - Romance (XL)

08

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World (Fiction/Polydor)

07

Los Campesinos! - All Hell (Heart Swells)

06

Magdalena Bay - Imaginal Disk (Mom+Pop)

05

Cindy Lee - Diamond Jubilee (Realistik)

04

Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood (Anti-)

03

Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us (Columbia)

02

MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks (Anti-)

01

Charli xcx - Brat (Atlantic)

STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 SONGS OF 2024

10. Charli xcx – “Sympathy is a knife”

9. Charli xcx – “360”

8. Charli xcx & Lorde – “Girl, so confusing featuring lorde”

7. Fontaines D.C. – “Starburster”

6. Fontaines D.C. – “Favourite”

5. MJ Lenderman – “Wristwatch”

4. MJ Lenderman – “She’s Leaving You”

3. Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

2. Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

1. Waxahatchee – “Right Back To It” (Feat. MJ Lenderman)

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bob Dylan Blood On The Tracks 50th Anniversary Concert To Feature Elvis Costello, Adam Granduciel, Sharon Van Etten, & More

2 days ago 0

In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2024

3 days ago 0

Elton John Says Legalizing Weed Is “One Of The Greatest Mistakes Of All Time”

2 days ago 0

more from 2024 In Review

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest