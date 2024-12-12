Recoechi, a rapper who’s been kicking around the Chicago underground for a few years now, recently linked up with the city’s esteemed indie label Closed Sessions for an impressive single called “Cake.” Today he’s back with two more for the label. The new tracks “The Sleeve” and “The Vessel” are packaged together as a double single under the title Act 1: The Elixir Of God. They sound more like New York than Chicago to me, with a blustery, classicist boom-bap vibe that could put him in league with everyone from the Griselda crew to Joey Bada$$.

Act 1 is billed as “a prelude to Recoechi’s new EP, FLAVAZ, coming 2025.” Hear “The Sleeve” and “The Vessel” below.

<a href="https://closedsessions.bandcamp.com/album/act-1-the-elixir-of-god">Act 1: The Elixir of God by Recoechi</a>

Act 1: The Elixir Of God is out now on Closed Sessions.