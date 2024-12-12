This Will Destroy You Members Share Debut Single As you, infinite

Back in August, This Will Destroy You founding members Jeremy Galindo and Christopher King dropped the news that they’d be splitting up into two separate groups, both keeping the name This Will Destroy You. Both This Will Destroy Yous have announced live shows since then, with Galindo playing some shows and King playing others. I’m still confused by the whole system, but I guess it’s working out for them! Now there’s another band sprouting from the This Will Destroy You family tree, a duo going by the decidedly non-destructive name you, infinite.

you, infinite reunites Galindo and This Will Destroy You’s original bassist Raymond Brown. Brown left This Will Destroy You in 2007 to pursue medicine in Austin, but continued writing music here and there. During the pandemic, he began sending some of those ideas over to Galindo, who was living in Los Angeles; remotely, they began working together on what would become you, infinite’s self-titled debut album, which arrives in February.

you, infinite is billed as a “modern successor” to This Will Destroy You’s 2008 self-titled album, and just judging by today’s ultra-dramatic, wordless lead single “Throughlines,” it’s easy to see why. Listen to that below.

you, infinite is out 2/28 via Pelagic.